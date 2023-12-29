Hezbollah Fires 100 Rockets Against Israelis, Flies Drone to "Krayot"
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Dec 2023 22:49
Israeli Channel 13 correspondent describes the incident in "Krayot" as being a very significant and concerning matter.
Israeli media reported today that Hezbollah had fired more than 100 rockets at the occupied Jalil in addition to flying more than 10 drones.
As a result of the salvos of rockets fired from Lebanon, electricity was cut off in the settlement of "Margaliot"; Israeli media reported without specifying when it would be restored.
Lebanese Resistance Operations Against Occupation Today
This comes as the Islamic Resistance persists with its operations against the occupation sites, gatherings, and military vehicles in support of the people of Gaza and solidarity with their valiant resistance, against the backdrop of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
At 3:30 pm, the resistance targeted the al-Sumaqah site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, confirming direct hits.
At 3:35 pm, the resistance targeted an Israeli military vehicle inside the "Ramot Naftali" barracks with appropriate weapons.
At 4:00 pm, the resistance targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers with the appropriate weapons in the Hunin Barracks, and simultaneously the resistance fighters also targeted the "Ramim" barracks.
At 4:00 pm, the resistance targeted the Israeli artillery bunkers in the settlement of "Khirbet Ma'ar"
At 4:00 pm, the resistance targeted Israeli soldiers stationed in the vicinity of the "Metat" barracks with appropriate weapons, confirming direct hits.
Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that two rockets fell in "Kiryat Shmona" and that air raid sirens were activated in "Krayot" near occupied Haifa, noting that a drone had crossed the border from Lebanon.
A correspondent from Israeli Channel 13 incident in "Krayot" as being a very significant and concerning matter.
Commenting on the ongoing resistance operations since October 8th, Channel 13 mentioned that settlers in occupied northern Palestine are gripped with war anxiety.
It added that "the effects are not limited to the security situation but extend to the psychological and economic situation as well," noting that settlers are struggling with the economic/financial conditions.
