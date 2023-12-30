Serbia to Maintain Friendship with Russia, China — Vucic
Serbian President said his country won’t impose sanctions against Russia or regularly criticize Moscow and Beijing in order to "please someone"
BELGRADE, December 30. /TASS/. Serbia will pursue an independent policy, making headway on the path to the EU and keeping friendly relations with Russia and China, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
"Serbia will remain a free, sovereign and independent country that will make its own decisions and continue walking on its path to the EU, even as there are many in Europe who would like to knock Serbia off this path. Serbia with equal pride will continue to maintain its traditional friendship and the best possible relations with the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation," Vucic said.
He said his country won’t impose sanctions against Russia or regularly criticize Moscow and Beijing in order to "please someone."
"We will not seek to please anyone. Our goal is to do everything important in the interest of our people, the citizens of the republic, and not in the interests of any other country or organization," he said.
