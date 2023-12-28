Ethiopia’s Abiy, RSF’s Hemetti Discuss Conflict Resolution Efforts in Sudan
Ethiopian PM Abiy discuss with RSF leader Hemetti and the head of his negotiating team Omer Hamdan on Dec 28, 2023
December 28, 2023 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemetti”, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Addis Ababa today, Thursday.
Abiy and Hemetti discussed the ongoing conflict in Sudan and explored potential avenues for resolving the crisis, which has persisted since mid-April.
” Earlier today I received Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his delegation for a discussion on securing peace and stability in the Sudan,” said the Ethiopian prime minister after the meeting in a short post released on X.
Hemetti offered no public remarks following the meeting with Abiy.
This visit falls within the scope of Hemetti’s international efforts to articulate his perspective on IGAD’s ongoing efforts to resolve the Sudanese conflict.
He previously met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, on Wednesday.
Hemetti’s foreign trip commenced concurrently with the postponement of a scheduled meeting between himself and Sudanese Army Commander in Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Djibouti.
Following his meeting with President Museveni, Hemetti indicated that he presented his vision for negotiations, ceasefire, and the construction of a Sudanese state founded on “new, just foundations.”
