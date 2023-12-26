UN Security Council Expresses Alarm over Sudan’s Escalating Violence
December 23, 2023 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Security Council has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Sudan and the deteriorating humanitarian situation.
In a statement issued today, the Council condemned the reported attacks against civilians and the expansion of fighting into areas with large populations of internally displaced persons, refugees, and asylum seekers.
The Council particularly emphasized the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses, including cases of sexual violence in conflict. It urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with their obligations under international law, particularly international humanitarian law.
Praising the efforts of humanitarian actors, the Council called upon all parties to allow and facilitate rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan. It condemned the recent attack on an ICRC convoy and underlined the obligation to respect and protect humanitarian workers. Additionally, the Council called for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighbouring countries, where over 1.5 million people have sought refuge since April 2023.
The Security Council reiterated its call on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities, facilitate humanitarian access, and seek a negotiated solution. It welcomed the ongoing efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union, neighbouring countries, and the Jeddah forum to resolve the crisis.
Citing the importance of external support for peacebuilding, the Council called upon all member states to refrain from external interference that could exacerbate the conflict and instead support efforts for a durable peace.
Reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan, the Security Council reiterated its support for the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
The spiraling violence in Sudan has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes in recent months. According to the International Organization for Migration, up to 300,000 people have fled Wad Madani in Al-Jazira state in a new wave of large-scale displacement.
When hostilities erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti”, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Wad Madani, situated 170 kilometres southeast of the capital, became a sanctuary for countless individuals who fled from Khartoum.
