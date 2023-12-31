Iran FM Condemns West’s Silence on Israeli Genocide in Gaza in Phone Call with UK Counterpart
Sunday, 31 December 2023 7:15 PM
The combination file photo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his British counterpart David Cameron.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has denounced the double-standard approach applied to the ongoing Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip by some Western countries, stressing that the occupying regime cannot be allowed to continue its genocide of Palestinians in the besieged enclave and set the entire region ablaze.
Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his British counterpart David Cameron on Sunday, as they discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.
The top Iranian diplomat went on to say that the root of the Palestinian crisis goes back to 75 years of Israeli occupation, its continuous violation of the basic rights of the Palestinians, and the war crimes it committed in the occupied territories, “which of course the role of the UK in these issues is clear”.
Israeli airstrikes in the central part of the Gaza Strip have left at least 100 Palestinians dead and 158 others wounded over the past 24 hours.
He also condemned the silence of some Western governments regarding the crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the innocent Palestinians in Gaza over the past 80 days, stressing that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is a liberation movement against occupation and apartheid as was the case in South Africa for many years.
Amir-Abdollahian further expressed hope that the UK will help to improve relations by adopting “a realistic and constructive approach” to regional developments and bilateral ties.
Cameron, for his part, called for Iran’s efforts to prevent the expansion of the scope of war in the region and enhance maritime security.
The two sides also considered it important to continue consultations and to exchange views on topics of interest.
Israel’s indiscriminate strikes have killed dozens more civilians across Gaza, with refugee camps being the main targets of the regime’s genocidal war.
Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after t Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of death and destruction in Palestine.
The Israeli aggression has so far killed nearly 22,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Another 55,600 individuals have been wounded while many bodies remain trapped under rubble.
The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
No comments:
Post a Comment