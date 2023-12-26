RSF Chief Negotiator Resigns to Focus on Ending Sudan’s War
Faris Elnur former RSF Chief Negotiator
December 24, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Faris Elnur, the chief negotiator for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at the Jeddah peace talks, has resigned from his position to dedicate his efforts to ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
Elnur, a volunteer activist and advisor to RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, made the announcement on his Facebook page, citing the Sudanese army’s obstruction of the peace process and its lack of commitment to ending the war.
“The army has no capacity for war and no will for peace,” Elnur stated, emphasizing the heavy toll the conflict is taking on Sudanese citizens. “The only important and urgent priority is to stop this war.”
Elnur, who has been involved in volunteer work and served as an advisor to Daglo since 2020, stressed the need for a unified public opinion to pressure the government towards peace.
“In order to be unbiased in supporting this priority, I am submitting my resignation to support efforts to stop the war,” he declared.
Despite the RSF’s commitment to peace, Elnur acknowledged that the army has been hindering the negotiations, preventing the signing of an agreement to cease hostilities.
Elnur lamented that the RSF “found the army obstructing the negotiations and causing the disruption of the agreement to stop hostilities despite reaching a consensus on 99% of the draft agreement to stop hostilities in the last negotiating round.”
He confirmed that the RSF delegation at the Jeddah Peace Forum was working towards an agreement that would immediately halt hostilities, followed by a comprehensive political dialogue among Sudanese parties for a lasting solution and the establishment of a civilian government. Additionally, they sought to establish a unified national professional army to safeguard the constitution and protect the country’s borders.
The Sudanese army leaders say they would only accept a ceasefire if the RSF troops evacuate residential areas and civilian facilities.
(ST)
