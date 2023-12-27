YAF Ready to Deliver Most Severe, Powerful Blows to Enemies: Sanaa
27 Dec 2023 23:11
The Minister of Interior in the Sanaa government affirms that all security forces are on high alert.
The Minister of Defense in the Sanaa government, Major General Mohammad al-Atifi, stated that Yemen has numerous strategic options that it will not hesitate to take when necessary.
Al-Atifi announced the readiness of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), of all units and military formations, to deliver the most severe and powerful blows to the enemies if their crimes and siege on the Palestinian people persist or if they contemplate undermining the security and sovereignty of Yemen.
His statement came during an extraordinary meeting of the armed forces and security in the Sanaa government on Wednesday to address the latest developments and updates in the region and the developments of the American and Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.
The Yemeni Minister emphasized that Yemen's stance to stop the genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people and lift the suffocating blockade is a religious and moral position in line with all humanitarian and international laws.
On his part, the Minister of Interior in the Sanaa government, Major General Abdul Karim al-Houthi, pointed out that all security forces are on high alert, with utmost readiness to fulfill their duties in collaboration and joint coordination with the armed forces to implement the directives of Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.
The leaders of the Yemeni Armed Forces and security in Sanaa warned the United States and its partners against the militarization of the Red and the Arabian seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden, and harming international navigation in service to the Israeli occupation.
They also reviewed the combat readiness of various ground, naval, air, missile defense, and security units and formations, outlining their tasks in the current sensitive and critical phase.
This comes as last week, the Pentagon launched Operation Prosperity Guardian under the guise of securing international maritime trade routes, in response to the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces against Israeli and Israeli-bound ships in the Red and the Arabian seas in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and their Resistance amid the ongoing US-backed Israeli aggression on the besieged Strip.
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned the United States last week against attacking Yemen, underlining that American battleships and vessels would become a target for Yemeni missiles in the event of any attack.
It is noteworthy that the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces has reiterated more than once that the YAF will continue to carry out military operations in the Red and Arabian seas against Israeli ships or vessels bound to the Israeli occupation entity until needed food and medicine are delivered to the Gaza Strip, confirming that the army is "fully committed to ensuring the continued maritime navigation to all destinations except to the Israeli entity."
