Iran's President Hopes for End to Israeli Massacre in Gaza in 2024
Sunday, 31 December 2023 5:13 PM
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says he hopes the international community takes urgent action in the New Year to put an end to Israel's massacre against the Palestinian people in Gaza.
In separate messages on Sunday, Raeisi extended his congratulations to the leaders and people of Christian countries on the arrival of the New Year.
He prayed to God Almighty for a year full of peace and health for the peoples across the world.
Raeisi said the killing of innocent people in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli regime is one of the biggest crises currently facing the human society.
The president expressed hope that on the eve of 2024 and in light of the joint efforts by the world leaders, the international community would take an immediate action to stop Israel's massacre in Gaza, eradicate oppression and hegemony, and establish lasting peace and security around the globe.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns that 40 percent of Gaza’s population are facing a “risk of famine,” amid Israel’s war on Gaza.
Israel waged the US-backed war on Gaza after Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups conducted the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to its decades-long campaign of death and destruction in Palestine.
Israel has killed a total of 21,822 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and 56,451 individuals have been wounded while many bodies remain trapped under rubble.
