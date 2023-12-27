Battles Rage Across Gaza as Israeli Troops Push Deeper into Khan Yunis
Experts in Israel say the number of Hamas casualties are ‘much less’ than what has been reported
DEC 27, 2023
The Cradle
The Israeli army announced on 27 December that its Commando Brigade was pushing into the heart of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis.
The army released footage of the Commando Brigade’s Maglan, Egoz, and Duvdevan units, describing it as “deep within Khan Yunis.”
The IDF releases footage of the Commando Brigade's Maglan, Egoz, and Duvdevan units operating in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.
They said the commando units are “killing many operatives and destroying the terror group's infrastructure in the process, including tunnel shafts,” according to The Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian.
“The three units carried out dozens of strikes using guided munitions during their operations in Khan Yunis.”
Clashes continue to rage across the entirety of the Gaza Strip. Just one day ago, Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv was expanding the ground operation in southern Gaza.
Hamas’ Qassam Brigades said via their media channel that they targeted “four military bulldozers and a Merkava tank” north of Khan Yunis on Wednesday afternoon.
The Qassam Brigades and other groups including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ) Quds Brigade remain entrenched across the north and south of Gaza.
Battles persist in several areas of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, including the Shujaiya neighborhood – the site of a number of deadly ambushes, where Tel Aviv recently said it is in control.
Fighting is also taking place in central Gaza, near the Bureij refugee camp.
More than 80 days into the war which began after 7 October, Israel is still no closer to its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.
Israeli Reserve Major-General Itzhak Brik said this week that the number of Hamas fighters killed by Israel is much lower than what has been reported. Tel Aviv claims thousands of fighters have been killed.
Analysts and media outlets “present a false picture” on the number of dead Hamas fighters, Brik said, clarifying that the number of dead is actually “much less.”
“Do not believe the Israeli army and analysts. There is no solution to Hamas tunnels,” Brik added.
“Fighters come out of the tunnel openings to plant bombs, set up explosive traps, and fire anti-tank missiles at our armored vehicles, then disappear into the tunnels again. The army has no quick solution to fight against Hamas, most of whose members are hiding in the tunnels.”
Dan Halutz, a former Israeli chief of staff, was quoted as saying on 26 December that Israel “lost the war against Hamas and Netanyahu needs to be ousted.”
