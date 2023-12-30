Russia’s UN Envoy Says Kiev Regime Shells Russian Cities to Please West
© The press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry/ TASS
UNITED NATIONS, December 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime shells Russian cities to please the West, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said.
"The shelling of populated areas in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Crimea and other Russian regions, the ruthless and blind killings of civilians testify to the agony of the neo-Nazi regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, which is mired in terrorism, lawlessness, corruption and cynicism and seeks to kill as many Russian people as possible in its impotent rage as it wants to please its Western masters," he said at a UN Security Council meeting that was convened by Russia in connection with the shelling of Belgorod.
"All organizers and perpetrators of this and other crimes of the Kiev junta will be inevitably punished. We call on all responsible governments and relevant international organizations to condemn this terrorist attack that used cluster munitions, which are banned in most Western countries, and to publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western handlers that commit such crimes," the diplomat went on to say.
The city of Belgorod and the surrounding region have recently come under shelling. The latest strike was carried out with Czech-made MLRS that fired two rockets with cluster munitions into downtown Belgorod. At least 20 people were killed and 111 were injured. Exclusively civilian facilities were hit. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems intercepted both rockets and most of the other projectiles. Otherwise, the consequences would have been much more serious, the ministry said.
No comments:
Post a Comment