Putin Briefed About Ukraine’s Shelling Attack on Belgorod — Kremlin Spokesman
The president ordered to send a Russian health ministry team and emergencies ministry’s rescuers to the city, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov says
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov © Sergey Bobylev / TASS
MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about Ukraine’s shelling attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
"President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about Ukraine’s strike on residential quarters in Belgorod," he said, adding that the president ordered to send a Russian health ministry team led by Minister Mikhail Murashko and emergencies ministry’s rescuers to the city to help those affected.
Downtown Belgorod came under a massive shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on Saturday. According to the emergencies ministry, ten people, including one child, were killed and 45 others, including four children, were injured in the attack. The strike was followed by ten fires, which were swiftly put out.
