Israel Kills at Least 20 in Attack on Rafah
Rescue workers help to pull a Palestinian child casualty from under the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike
By Mersiha Gadzo
29 Dec 2023
Israeli attack hits residential building near the Kuwaiti hospital in southern Gaza, killing at least 20.
“Stop this mockery, this genocide,” says Marwan al-Hams, the director of Rafah’s Abu Youssef Al Najjar Hospital.
Israel’s security forces say they have “neutralised” a man who they say stabbed two people in an attack at the Mazmoria checkpoint, south of occupied East Jerusalem.
In Gaza, at least 21,320 people have been killed and 55,603 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7. The death toll from Hamas’s attack on Israel stands at 1,139.
