RSF Chief Welcomes Meeting Offer by Hamdok to Discuss End to Sudan War
By Al Mayadeen English
The leader of the Rapid Support Forces expresses readiness in favor of a letter sent by the Civil Front for Democracy Abdullah Hamdok to initiate talks regarding an end to the ongoing war in Sudan.
The Commander of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) expressed on Tuesday his willingness to meet with Abdullah Hamdok, the head of the Civil Front for Democracy, to discuss ways to end the ongoing war in Sudan between the Sudanese Army and the RSF since April 15.
In a post on X/Twitter, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) said: "I have received a letter from the head of the Civil Front for Democracy, Abdullah Hamdok, inviting us to an urgent meeting to discuss the issues of stopping the war and addressing its effects."
He added, "I fully welcome holding this meeting immediately and will directly begin discussing the arrangements for it. We extend our hands in welcome to every national effort that brings peace and ends the suffering caused by the war."
Ready for negotiations
Last week, Sudanese media reported that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and Army chief, informed the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) of his agreement to hold a direct meeting with his rival, the commander of the RSF.
According to the Sudan Tribune website, "Al-Burhan announced his agreement to meet with Hemedti, but he has conditions before holding this meeting."
In a related context, while addressing a military gathering in the Red Sea state, al-Burhan revealed the possibility of engaging in negotiations with Dagalo last Thursday. However, he emphasized that he would not sign a peace agreement that involves "disgrace and humiliation" to the "people and the armed forces."
Collapsing health situation
This comes as the health situation continues to collapse across Sudan's regions.
The Sudanese Ministry of Health raised concerns earlier this month about a potential health disaster that may result in the loss of thousands of lives among Sudanese citizens as a result of the RSF advancing into the city of Wad Madani, the capital of Gezira state.
Gezira, situated in the central-eastern region between the Blue Nile and the White Nile, serves as a crucial center for medical supplies and services.
According to the Ministry, Gezira has been a refuge for more than 5 million patients and serves as a center for specialized services and medical supplies for over 25 million Sudanese in the central, southern, and western regions.
Making matters worse, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced the temporary suspension of aid delivery in some parts of Gezira last Thursday, where it supported more than 800,000 people.
The Health Ministry emphasized that the loss of patients, especially children, mothers, and those with chronic diseases, will be in the thousands, exceeding the number lost to violence and weapons.
No comments:
Post a Comment