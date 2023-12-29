Djibouti Not to Partake in US-led Naval Coalition Against Yemen
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Dec 2023 23:13
Djibouti's Foreign Minister stated that Djibouti is reluctant to participate in the alliance despite that the suspension of maritime trade in the Bab el Mandeb could potentially harm Djibouti's economy.
Djibouti announced on Thursday its reservation from partaking in the US-led naval coalition Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea, which aims to thwart Yemeni operations on Israeli-linked vessels transiting the crucial maritime route.
Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf affirmed that his country does not condemn the attacks from Sanaa in the Red Sea and the Bab el Mandeb, considering them a "legitimate relief for the Palestinians."
He pointed out that maritime trade is a fundamental part of Djibouti's national income, and if the Bab el Mandeb were to be closed, "the economy would collapse."
Youssouf concluded by saying, "If Palestine does not find relief elsewhere, may God bless the relief provided by the Yemenis."
According to an analysis by Michael Horton in Responsible Statecraft, the Ansar Allah attacks in the Red Sea are not only "creating a global shipping crisis" but are also "paying hefty political and even strategic dividends" for the Yemenis.
Around a week has passed since the Pentagon announced the launching of Operation Prosperity Guardian, which will include contributions from 20 nations. However, it continues to be haunted by the reluctant participation of its members and uncertainty behind the operation's objectives.
Additionally, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned the US on December 20 against attacking Yemen, stressing that American battleships and vessels would become a target for Yemeni missiles in the event of any attack.
Support has grown in Yemen and other Muslim countries as many now see that Ansar Allah is "standing against Israeli aggression."
Yemeni sources told Horton that not only are Yemeni citizens rushing to join Ansar Allah, but numerous Yemeni businesses and citizens are also contributing to the effort financially, which increases the regional power of the YAF.
Horton notes that despite the hefty price the Yemeni people will pay due to Yemeni import disruptions, they are still "hardwired for resilience and adaptability."
He recalls their numerous years of war and how it further aided their war-fighting capabilities. This is in addition to their acquisition of various weapons originally brought into the country via Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
He argues that they have tight control over their arsenals, weapons manufacturing sites, government departments, and Yemen's rising economic empire. Northwest Yemen has never had a more efficient administration than the one currently in power.
The author explains that while the US and its allies focus on costly "defensive measures", Ansar Allah has "factories, many of which are located in hard-to-target dense urban areas, which can manufacture — supplies permitting—dozens to hundreds of low-end drones per week."
