Russia Says its Forces Repel 6 Ukrainian Attacks Near Sinkovka, Ivanovka in Kupyansk Area
"The Russian Aerospace Force fighter aircraft downed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 jet near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
© Alexei Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian battlegroup West repelled six Ukrainian attacks near Sinkovka and Ivanovka in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.
Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.
Kupyansk area
"In the Kupyansk area, units of the battlegroup West, acting skillfully and supported by artillery fire and air strikes, repelled six attacks by assault groups from the Ukrainian 30th, 43rd and 60th mechanized brigades, 57th motorized infantry brigade, 10th mountain assault brigase and 95th airborne assault brigade in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost up to 55 servicemen, three motor vehicles, and a D-30howitzer," the ministry said.
Krasny Liman area
"In the Krasny Liman area, units of the battlegroup Center, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled three attacks by assault units of Ukraine’s 24th and 63rd mechanized brigades and a National Guard brigade in the areas of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The enemy’s losses totaled up to 210 men, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles and three other vehicles. Counter-battery strikes eliminated self-propelled artillery pieces М109 Paladin and Gvozdika.
Donetsk area
"Units of the battlegroup South, operating in collaboration with artillery, delivered strikes on the Ukrainian army’s 22nd, 28th and 92nd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The enemy’s loses in that area were up to 230 troops, three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles and five pickup trucks.
In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two Akatsiya motorized artillery systems, a Msta-B howitzer and three D-20 howitzers.
South Donetsk area
"Active operations by units of the battlegroup East, strikes by ground assault and army aircraft and artillery fire inflicted damage on manpower near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said. "The enemy’s losses were up to 115 personnel and three pickup trucks."
In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed US-made M198 and UK-made FH70 howitzers as well as one Gvozdika motorized artillery system.
Zaporozhye area
"Russian units, supported by artillery and aviation, struck the enemy’s manpower and equipment near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 80 servicemen, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles and two cars," the ministry said.
Ukrainian forces also lost a Msta-B howitzer, a Gvozdika howitzer and two D-30 howitzers.
Kherson area
"As a result of skillful actions of Russian units and artillery fire, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day were up to 60 servicemen and four vehicles, as well as a US-made M109 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, a Gvozdika howitzer, and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.
Air Force and air defenses
Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket forces and artillery hit a Ukrainian military fuel depot, as well as enemy personnel and vehicles in 138 areas.
"The Russian Aerospace Force fighter aircraft downed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 jet near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
"Air defense forces downed two Su-25 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlements of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region. Over the past day, seven HIMARS projectiles were intercepted. In addition, 33 Ukrainian drones were destroyed near the localities of Novodruzhesk, Verkhnekamenka and Zolotorevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Aleksandrovka, Verkhnetoretskoye and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; and Verbovoye and Pshenichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
Tally of destroyed equipment
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 563 Ukrainian warplanes, 262 helicopters, 10,154 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,355 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,189 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,550 field artillery guns and mortars and 16,785 special military motor vehicles.
No comments:
Post a Comment