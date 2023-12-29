Sanaa Warns Against Foreign Support for 'Israel' in Red, Arabian Seas
By Al Mayadeen English
The Minister of Defense in the Sanaa government warns foreign forces against actions in the Red and Arabian seas, affirming that Yemen's government and people are steadfast alongside the Palestinian people until all lands are liberated.
The Minister of Defense in the Sanaa government, Major General Mohammad al-Atifi, warned foreign forces "against engaging in various activities supporting the Zionist entity in the maritime theater that spans between Arab states and Bahrain in the Red Sea."
Al-Atifi stated during the graduation ceremony of a military class in al-Hudaydah Governorate on Thursday that "our intelligence closely monitors the military activities of the American, British, and French forces in the Red and Arabian seas with precision and depth."
He also emphasized that "the leadership, government, people, armed forces, and security of the Republic of Yemen stand unwaveringly with the Palestinian people until they liberate all the occupied Palestine lands, with the holy al-Quds as its capital."
Earlier on Wednesday, al-Atifi stated that Yemen has numerous strategic options it will not hesitate to take when necessary.
He announced the readiness of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), of all units and military formations, to deliver the most severe and powerful blows to the enemies if their crimes and siege on the Palestinian people persist or if they contemplate undermining the security and sovereignty of Yemen.
On another note, according to an analysis by Michael Horton in Responsible Statecraft on Tuesday, the YAF attacks in the Red Sea are not only "creating a global shipping crisis". Still, they are also "paying hefty political and even strategic dividends" for the Yemenis.
This comes a week after the Pentagon announced the launching of Operation Prosperity Guardian, which will include contributions from 20 nations. However, it continues to be haunted by the reluctant participation of its members and uncertainty behind the operation's objectives.
