Somaliland Defense Minister Resigns over Deal with Ethiopia
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Jan 2024 16:49
"Abiy Ahmed wants to take it without renting or owning it,” the resigned Defense Minister said.
Africanews reported on Monday that Somaliland Defense Minister, Mahmoud Ateye, has resigned in protest after finding out from the media about the breakaway state's agreement, granting port access to Ethiopia.
A memorandum was signed last week by Somaliland's president and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, granting Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea port of Berbera for 50 years and permission to build a naval base.
This agreement triggered protests with Somalia condemning it as an act of aggression.
The deal
On the day of the signing, President Abdi stated that Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent country in the future in exchange for 20km (12 miles) of sea access leased to Addis Ababa for five decades.
Somaliland's Defense Minister accused Prime Minister Abiy of attempting to acquire the coastline without proper negotiations.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in the early 1990s amid Somalia's prolonged civil war. Over three decades later, Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, has actively sought international recognition within the borders of the former British protectorate. Formal recognition by Ethiopia could offer Somaliland its most significant opportunity yet to address its longstanding international isolation.
