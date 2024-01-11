US, UK Carry Out Aggression on Yemen
By Al Mayadeen English
The Yemeni SABA news agency in Sanaa says the American-Israeli-British aggression launched multiple airstrikes on the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, Saada, and Dhamar.
A US official told CNN on Friday that the US military has launched strikes against multiple targets in Yemen, adding that "the strikes were from fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles."
The Yemeni SABA news agency in Sanaa also reported that the American-Israeli-British aggression launched multiple airstrikes on the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, Saada, and Dhamar.
Al Mayadeen Correspondent reported that The US-British aggression targeted the vicinity of Al-Hudaydah Airport and areas in Zabid District in the same coastal governorate on the Red Sea in Western Yemen.
Our correspondent added that the raids targeted Kahlan camp, east of the city of Saada, in northern Yemen.
The Pentagon has announced that the US aggression has targeted 12 sites in Yemen and was conducted by warplanes, cruise missiles, and submarines.
Politico cited an official from the US Department of Defense as saying that the US and the UK, with support from Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada, carried out strikes against targets in Yemen.
The New York Times on the other hand reported that the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain provided logistical, intelligence, and other forms of support to the aggression.
Earlier reports regarding imminent strikes
Earlier, Deputy Head of the Moral Guidance Department in the Yemeni Ministry of Defense in the Sanaa government, Brigadier Abdullah ben Amer, affirmed that there are significant preparations to confront the anticipated US-British aggression on Yemen.
'Israel', US already lost the war in Gaza: The Hill
This comes amid media reports that the US and the UK are mulling possible strikes against the Yemeni forces in an attempt to curb their operations in the Red and the Arabian seas against Israeli and Israeli-bound ships, The Financial Times reported, citing informed sources.
The report mentioned that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to authorize strikes on Thursday as part of a US-led coalition and even convened an urgent call of his cabinet at 7:45 p.m. GMT following a meeting of the National Security Council.
On X, Ben Amer stressed that "readiness has been underway for several days" in Sanaa, pointing out that opening the airspace to US and British warplanes for attacking Yemen is "clear participation in the assault and direct involvement in the aggression."
He also urged Yemenis to take part in protests on Friday and pay no attention to what some hostile sides have started to spread, such as talk of collapses, confusion, and "other foolish and naive lies."
Ben Amer revealed that US reconnaissance aircraft are flying at the moment south of the Red Sea.
On his part, Fadel Abu Taleb, a member of the Political Bureau of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, underlined that the Yemeni people are fully prepared and completely ready to engage in any battle or confrontation with the enemies, no matter its intensity, until achieving victory for both the Palestinian and Yemeni peoples.
Abu Taleb said that the United States and the US claim that targeting the Yemeni people is part of supporting the Zionist entity, while the Yemeni people assert that their military operations at sea are in the context of supporting the Palestinian people and backing the Resistance.
According to Israeli media reports, in the United States, the Pentagon held urgent security consultations, highlighting that expanding the confrontation in the Middle East into a comprehensive one is one of the important topics being discussed.
Israeli media mentioned that weapon and missile storage facilities and drones will be attacked as part of the planned attack from Washington and London against Sanaa. Western sources were cited as saying that the selected targets would be limited in order to avoid expanding the scope of the confrontation.
No comments:
Post a Comment