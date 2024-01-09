Zambian President Cuts Short Holiday Due to Cholera Crisis
By Xinhua
January 9, 2024
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday cut short his holiday in viewing of the cholera crisis that was ravaging the southern African nation, especially in Lusaka, the country’s capital.
The president has been on holiday in his home area in the southern part of the country.
“In view of the escalating cholera situation, we are cutting short our holiday and return to Lusaka to provide more direct and frontline leadership in the fight against the outbreak,” he said in a short post on his Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the police have urged members of the public to refrain from organizing or participating in public processions in view of the escalating cholera crisis.
Rae Hamoonga, the police spokesperson, said public processions pose a significant risk of spreading the disease, hence the need for maximum caution.
“As a result, the Zambia police service, in collaboration with relevant health authorities, advises against holding public processions until, the cholera situation is under control,” he said in a statement.
Zambia has been fighting a cholera outbreak since October last year, with Lusaka the hardest hit.
The country has so far recorded over 5,000 cases and over 200 deaths in 31 districts in seven of the country’s 10 provinces.
