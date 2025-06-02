Justice and Equality Leader: Dissolving the Entire Government is a Clear Violation of the Juba Peace Agreement
Mutasim Ahmed Saleh, a leader of the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), said that the complete dissolution of the government, including the peace ministers, is a clear violation of the provisions of the Juba Agreement for Sudan's peace.
The newly appointed Prime Minister, Dr. Kamel Idris, announced the dissolution of the entire government and tasked the secretaries-general and undersecretaries of ministries to run the government until a new government is formed.
Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, head of the movement, was the minister of finance in the dissolved government, and Mohamed Bashir Abunmo, a leader in the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minawi, was the minister of minerals among other ministries.
Such a measure not only undermines the balance of power established by the agreement, but also threatens the credibility of commitments to the parties to the peace and weakens confidence in the political transition, which could affect the cohesion of the home front under a very complex circumstance.
He explained on his Facebook page that Article 8.3 of the Juba Agreement for the peace of Sudan constitutes a legal and political guarantee for the stability of the positions of the parties to the peace process within the institutions of government until the end of the transitional period. It expressly provided that those parties should retain the sites they had acquired under the Agreement and that no site would be vacant except for a replacement.
He stressed that the complete dissolution of the Government, including the Ministers of Peace, is a clear violation of this article, as it goes beyond the letter and internationally agreed guarantees.
This article also consolidates the principle of tripartite partnership during the transitional period (the military component, the peace parties, the forces of freedom and change), which has now become a bilateral partnership after the exit of one of its parties. Ignoring this arrangement weakens existing commitments and undermines the foundation of this partnership.
Dr. Mohamed Zakaria Farajallah, Secretary of Information, the official spokesman, reiterated yesterday in a statement the movement's support for Dr. Kamel Idris, Prime Minister to lead the stage.
