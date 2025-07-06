Sayyed Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance, Attends Ashura Ceremony
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al Mayadeen English
5 Jul 2025 23:41
Iran’s leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei attended Ashura eve ceremonies in his first public appearance since the Israeli war on Iran.
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, took part in the Ashura mourning ceremony on Saturday evening at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran in his first public appearance since the end of the Israeli war on Iran.
During the war and its aftermath, Sayyed Khamenei was the target of provocative statements and direct threats. US President Donald Trump claimed in a public statement that he was “the reason [Khamenei] remained alive,” a comment widely condemned as disrespectful. In parallel, Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz issued multiple public threats targeting the Iranian leader.
Following the end of the aggression, Katz revealed that the Israeli government had actively planned to assassinate Sayyed Khamenei but had not found a viable operational window to execute the plot.
The threat sparked widespread condemnation from states, political parties, and religious authorities across the region and beyond. Statements denouncing the Israeli remarks were issued by presidents, lawmakers, ministers, and public figures globally.
Iran calls on UN for accountability
Iran recently called on the United Nations on Friday to formally denounce recent threats made by the United States and "Israel" against Sayyed Ali Khamenei. The appeal was made by Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, who submitted a formal letter addressing what he described as violations of international law and incitement to state terrorism.
In the letter, Iravani condemned a recent statement by US President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social that he "knew exactly" where Sayyed Khamenei was but refrained from allowing "Israel" or the US military to "terminate his life." Trump also claimed he had prevented what he called an "ugly and ignominious death" for the Iranian leader.
"Such reckless and deliberate threats by senior officials constitute a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Article 2(4), which unequivocally prohibits both the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State," Iravani stated. He added that these actions breached well-established principles of international law, including the inviolability of Heads of State.
