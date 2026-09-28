Agreement on Basic Principles of Russia-Burkina Faso Relations Submitted to State Duma
According to the accompanying documents, Russia and Burkina Faso will develop bilateral relations based on respect for and protection of their national interests
MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted an agreement on the framework for relations between Russia and Burkina Faso to the State Duma, or lower house of parliament, for ratification, as follows from the Duma database.
"To ratify the agreement on the framework for relations between Russia and Burkina Faso that was signed in Moscow on February 12, 2026," the document reads.
According to the accompanying documents, under the agreement, Russia and Burkina Faso will develop bilateral relations based on respect for and protection of their national interests, as well as universally recognized principles and norms of international law, and in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. The document also stipulates that the countries will engage in regular dialogue and exchange views at various levels on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
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