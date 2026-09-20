Russian Air Defenses Down 1,110 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Ryazan, Tula, Kaluga, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Tambov, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Smolensk, Oryol, Rostov, Volgograd and Saratov regions, the Samara Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Moscow Region and the Republic of Crimea, as well as over the Black Sea
© Alexandr Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian air defenses detected and destroyed 1,110 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 1,110 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Ryazan, Tula, Kaluga, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Tambov, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Smolensk, Oryol, Rostov, Volgograd and Saratov regions, the Samara Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Moscow Region and the Republic of Crimea, as well as over the Black Sea," the Defense Ministry said.
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