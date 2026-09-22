YAF Vow Response After Saudi Attacks Target Civilians, Including Children
By Al Mayadeen English
22 Sep 2026 22:13
Brigadier General Yahya Saree says Saudi warplanes carried out 19 airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Taiz, al-Jawf, and Marib and killing and wounding civilians.
Saudi warplanes carried out 19 airstrikes across Yemen over the past 24 hours, targeting the provinces of Taiz, al-Jawf, and Marib, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, raising the total number of raids carried out since the beginning of the escalation to 936.
Saree said the strikes were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from the Saudi bases of Khamis Mushait and Taif. Several civilians were martyred, including women and children.
The spokesperson slammed the massacres committed by the Saudi forces against the Yemeni people, warning that they would have serious consequences.
“The massacres committed by the criminal Saudi enemy against our people will have grave consequences for it, God willing and by His power,” Saree said.
Six martyred in Saudi aggression on Yemen's al-Mokha
Overnight, SABA News Agency in Sanaa reported that six citizens, including two children and a woman, were martyred in Saudi airstrikes targeting the al-Mokha District on the Red Sea, west of Taiz Governorate.
The agency said the aggression hit the district, killing six civilians.
Later, Saudi missile strikes targeted al-Dhahir District and neighboring border areas west of Saada Governorate, according to the Interior Ministry.
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