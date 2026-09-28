Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Data Processing Centers, Energy Facilities
The Russian Armed Forces also struck infrastructure and facilities at the Vasilkov military airfield in the Kiev Region
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS
MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on logistics and communications centers, port infrastructure facilities, and marine vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reporte
TASS has compiled the key information on the strikes’ results.
Defense Ministry’s statement
- Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces continued to launch UAV strikes against logistics and communications centers, port infrastructure facilities, and marine vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry reported.
Targets of strikes
- According to the ministry, a data processing center of the Ukrtelecom company was hit in Kiev.
- It is a major company providing fixed-line and mobile communication services, as well as high-speed Internet, to the Ukrainian armed forces.
- In addition, Russian forces hit a data processing center of the Dreamline company in Kiev.
- It is a major provider of high-speed Internet services for the Ukrainian armed forces, including intelligence data storage.
- Fuel infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military were also hit in Kiev.
- The Russian Armed Forces also struck infrastructure and facilities at the Vasilkov military airfield in the Kiev Region.
- A Nova Post logistics center that was storing military cargo was struck in Odessa.
- Russian forces also struck a dry-cargo vessel with military equipment and dual-use cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces at the Cherrnomorsk port.
- In addition, the infrastructure of the Dunaisudoservis plant, a major shipbuilding and ship repair enterprise engaged in the restoration and modernization of vessels, maintenance and reconfiguration of patrol boats, was struck at the port of Izmail.
- A base of a Ukrainian State Border Service unit was also hit on the plant’s premises.
- In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck a dry-cargo vessel at sea that was delivering military cargoes to the Odessa port.
Situation in Ukraine
- A warehouse of the German company Karcher was destroyed in Ukraine as a result of an explosion, the company’s press service reported on Facebook (banned in Russia; belongs to Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).
- It added that the company was proceeding to Plan B that envisages the use of alternative supply routes for its products to Ukraine.
- Several gas stations were damaged in Kiev’s Obolonsky district, Vitali Klitschko, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor, reported on Telegram.
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