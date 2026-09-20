Two Civilians Killed, 4 Others Injured as Ukrainian Army Attacks DPR 31 Times in Past Day
Two residential houses were damaged in the attacks
DONETSK, September 21. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops launched 31 attacks on localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing two civilians and injuring four others, the DPR government’s department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said in a daily report.
"A total of 31 armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were registered. Two civilians were reported killed and a further four injured," the report reads.
Also, two residential houses, rolling stock, trucks and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in the attacks.
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