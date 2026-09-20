United Russia Party Leading Preliminary Vote Count with 50% of Ballots Processed
The Communist Party garnered 13.79% of the vote, the LDPR 8.80%, New People 7.86%, and A Just Russia 5.11%, according to the Russian Central Election Commission
© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The United Russia party is leading Russia's parliamentary elections with 57.87% of the vote, with 50.03% of ballots counted, data from the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) indicated.
According to early results of the election, the Communist Party (CPRF) with 13.79% of the vote, the LDPR (8.80%), New People (7.86%) and A Just Russia (5.11%) also make it into the State Duma (the lower chamber of parliament).
Russia’s ruling party maintains a constitutional majority in the lower chamber of parliament and can claim approximately 331 seats there for now.
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