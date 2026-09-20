Sunday, September 20, 2026

United Russia Party Leading Preliminary Vote Count with 50% of Ballots Processed

The Communist Party garnered 13.79% of the vote, the LDPR 8.80%, New People 7.86%, and A Just Russia 5.11%, according to the Russian Central Election Commission

© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The United Russia party is leading Russia's parliamentary elections with 57.87% of the vote, with 50.03% of ballots counted, data from the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) indicated.

According to early results of the election, the Communist Party (CPRF) with 13.79% of the vote, the LDPR (8.80%), New People (7.86%) and A Just Russia (5.11%) also make it into the State Duma (the lower chamber of parliament).

Russia’s ruling party maintains a constitutional majority in the lower chamber of parliament and can claim approximately 331 seats there for now.

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