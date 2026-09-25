ZANU PF Hails President Mnangagwa’s Global Engagement, Citing Investor Interest During UNGA 81
September 24, 2026
Story by Bruce Chahwanda, Political Editor
ZANU PF says Zimbabwe is strengthening its presence on the global stage under the leadership of President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, citing increased investor interest during the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Addressing journalists in Harare this Thursday, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, said President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s participation at the UN General Assembly had attracted interest from investors seeking to engage him on the sidelines of the gathering.
Ambassador Mutsvangwa said efforts by what he described as detractors to smear Zimbabwe and its leadership had failed, citing a recent visit by South African traditional leaders, whom he said came to Zimbabwe to assure the President of their support.
He said what he described as endorsement by key investors in the United States and Zimbabwe securing a sugar quota for the American market demonstrated improving relations between Harare and Washington.
Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe would continue pursuing its development agenda, which he described as inclusive.
Turning to local developments, Ambassador Mutsvangwa said global capital requires clean cities and urged citizens to adhere to city by-laws.
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