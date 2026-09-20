Russian Air Defenses Repel Largest-ever Ukrainian Drone Attack, Mayor Says
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin added that 450 drones had been shot down on the approach to Moscow
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian air defenses had repelled the largest-ever Ukrainian drone attack, with more than 1,600 drones shot down across all lines of defense since yesterday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.
He added that 450 drones had been shot down on the approach to Moscow. "The unprecedented drone attack was clearly intended to disrupt the election but failed to do so", the mayor said.
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