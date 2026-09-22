Rwanda, Belgium Restore Diplomatic Relations
Source: Xinhua| 2026-09-23 06:58:30|Editor: huaxia
KIGALI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Rwanda and Belgium on Tuesday jointly decided to restore diplomatic relations, according to a statement released by Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The statement was jointly made by Olivier Nduhungirehe, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Rwanda, and Maxime Prevot, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and development cooperation of Belgium.
The decision followed a series of meetings and informal contacts held between the Rwandan and Belgian foreign ministers over recent months, said the statement, in which both countries expressed gratitude to Qatar for facilitating the first meeting between the ministers in Doha in June 2025.
According to the statement, the two countries will reopen their respective embassies in the near future.
"Belgium and Rwanda reaffirm their commitment to maintaining an open, candid and transparent dialogue," the statement added. "They have further agreed on renewed principles such as non-interference, mutual respect, and constructive engagement, which will guide their future bilateral relations."
On March 17, 2025, Rwanda severed its diplomatic relations with Belgium, accusing it of consistently undermining Rwanda "both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda."
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