Arab Radio and TV Festival Opens in Tunisia
Source: Xinhua| 2026-09-23 05:31:15|Editor: huaxia
TUNIS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 26th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival opened Tuesday in Tunisia's coastal city of Hammamet, drawing over 500 regional and international media professionals to advance audiovisual production and industry innovation.
Organized by the Tunis-based Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), this year's four-day event carries the theme "The Pulse of the Image, the Echo of the Future."
In a statement on ASBU's official Facebook page, ASBU Director General Abderrahim Suleiman said the 26th edition continues the festival's longstanding mission to honor Arab audiovisual works and expand their global reach.
A central feature of the event is an ASBU-organized exhibition showcasing media equipment, markets, and production technologies, featuring 85 exhibitors from five continents across 110 pavilions.
The festival's official competition features 118 radio and 108 television entries, while the parallel section includes 43 radio and 41 television productions. Additionally, 10 entries developed using artificial intelligence technologies are competing in the "New Media" category.
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