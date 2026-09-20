Sunday, September 20, 2026

Current State Duma Election Turnout Outstrips 1993, 2016, 2021 Levels

Central Election Commission data as of 06:04 p.m. Moscow time puts the current turnout at 54.96%

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Voter turnout in this year's State Duma elections has exceeded the figures from 1993, 2016, and 2021, TASS calculations show.

Central Election Commission data as of 06:04 p.m. Moscow time puts the current turnout at 54.96%. Final turnout for the inaugural State Duma elections in 1993 reached 54.81%, making the current figure 0.15 percentage points higher.

The current voting progress had already cleared the benchmarks set during the 2016 and 2021 election campaigns.

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