Araghchi Conveys Iran’s Conditions for Reopening Hormuz to Witkoff
By Al Mayadeen English
22 Sep 2026 23:52
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with Steve Witkoff in New York.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a special source cited by Iranian television.
The meeting took place after Witkoff insisted on holding talks with the Iranian official, the source said, adding that Tehran agreed to the encounter in order to convey its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state media separately reported that Araghchi and Witkoff met in New York and that Iran’s conditions concerning the strategic waterway were communicated to the US side.
Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Iranian television reported that Tehran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz include the immediate lifting of the naval blockade and the immediate release of all frozen Iranian funds.
The Iranian source also stressed an end to the war across all resistance fronts as another condition for reopening the strategic waterway.
Iran sets penalties for ships violating Hormuz transit rules
Iran’s Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee approved provisions setting penalties for vessels that violate regulations governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Under the proposed measures, violators could face fines equivalent to 20% of their cargo or its value, as well as temporary detention until the penalty is paid.
Committee spokesperson Hassan Qashqavi said Articles 13, 14, and 15 of the proposed Strategic Action Plan for Ensuring the Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz were approved during Tuesday’s meeting, while Article 16 will be discussed at a later session. Article 13 also calls for specialized judicial branches staffed by maritime and law-of-the-sea experts to handle related cases.
Article 14 establishes penalties for individuals or legal entities whose actions or omissions obstruct implementation of the proposed legislation. It also requires any bilateral or multilateral agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz to comply with relevant provisions of Iran’s Constitution governing international agreements, state authority, and national security.
Under Article 15, the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff would be required to submit quarterly reports to Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on implementation, either directly or through the Defense Ministry.
The provisions form part of a broader proposed regulatory framework for navigation through the waterway, including measures concerning fees for services provided by Iran and restrictions on entities Tehran considers responsible for unilateral sanctions or hostile actions. The approved articles remain subject to completion of Iran’s legislative process before taking effect.
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