More Than 45% of Russians Have Voted in the Election as of Sunday Morning — CEC Chairwoman
The number of voters who cast their ballots through the remote electronic voting system exceeded 6 million
© Mikhail Pochuev/ТASS
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. More than 45% of Russians had voted in the election as of the morning of Sunday, Chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said at a briefing at the commission’s information center.
The number of voters who cast their ballots through the remote electronic voting system exceeded 6 million. Cyberattacks on Moscow’s information systems caused brief disruptions to electronic voting terminals. Their operation was fully restored, and they are currently operating normally.
Every vote cast by Russians in border areas near the Baltic states and Poland is important. "Every vote is extremely important. These people did not simply get up and vote electronically, as in Moscow, or walk to the nearest polling station within easy reach. For us, everything is much easier in Russia. These people had to overcome a number of obstacles. They had to deal with an unfriendly environment in the countries where they live. <...> This is incredibly important," Pamfilova said. She added that voting by Russians in "unfriendly countries" is taking place under difficult conditions.
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