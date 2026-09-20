Kiev Loses Over 1,340 Troops Along Engagement Line in Past Day — Russia’s Top Brass
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 245 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and some 145 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS
MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost some 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 245 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and some 145 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost more than 410 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, some 280 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 55 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.
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