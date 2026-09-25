Somalia, Turkish Officials Discuss Defense Cooperation in Mogadishu
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Sep 2026 20:03
Somalia and Turkey discussed expanding defense cooperation, military training, and logistical support to strengthen the Somali Armed Forces’ institutional and operational capabilities.
Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed met with a Turkish military delegation in Mogadishu to discuss expanding bilateral defense cooperation and strengthening the Somali Armed Forces.
The delegation was led by Brigadier General Sabahattin Kalkan, commander of Turkey’s military training center in Somalia, TURKSOM. It also included Turkish military and naval attaché Haldun Çetinarslan and newly appointed Air Force attaché Mohammed Serhan Yıldız.
Discussions focused on military training, professional development, and efforts to enhance the Somali army’s institutional and operational capabilities.
Fiqi praised TURKSOM’s contribution to training Somali personnel and improving their professional skills. He also expressed appreciation for Ankara’s continued support for rebuilding Somalia’s armed forces and promoting security and stability in the country.
Expanding military ties
The meeting forms part of sustained military cooperation between Mogadishu and Ankara, with senior defense officials from both countries holding several meetings throughout the year.
In August, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler received Somali army chief Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud in Ankara, with Turkey’s chief of general staff also attending the meeting.
The two sides have held further discussions in recent months on improving training, logistical assistance, and capacity-building for Somali forces.
TURKSOM’s role in Somalia
TURKSOM opened in Mogadishu in 2017 and is Turkey’s largest overseas military training facility.
The center trains Somali officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers while providing support in military organization, infrastructure, and logistics.
Ankara says its military and training presence in Somalia is intended to help restructure the Somali army, develop the country’s security institutions, and strengthen its counterterrorism capabilities.
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