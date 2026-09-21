What We Know About Foiled Terrorist Attack on Voting Day in Donetsk
A Donetsk citizen established contact with SBU officers and voluntarily agreed to assist them in their terrorist activities, the FSB Public Relations Center said
© Public Relations Center of the Russian FSB/TASS
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained a citizen of Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), who, under the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was preparing a terrorist attack near a polling station, where people were expected to gather on voting day, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.
TASS has compiled the key information available so far.
Thwarted terrorist attack
- A Donetsk citizen established contact with SBU officers and voluntarily agreed to assist them in their terrorist activities, the FSB Public Relations Center said.
- Under the instructions of Ukrainian handlers, he retrieved 20 kilograms of explosives intended for a terrorist attack from a prearranged cache.
- Moreover, SBU officers used a drone to deliver an improvised explosive device, containing two kilograms of plastic explosives, electronic fuses, and a remote firing device board, to the suspect.
- The man put explosives and other components received from Ukrainian security officers in his personal vehicle that he was supposed to leave near a regional polling station and blow up when people were expected to gather during the election.
- The suspect could not carry out his plan, as FSB officers detained him.
Suspect’s testimony
- The perpetrator confessed to his crime.
- According to video footage published by the FSB, the man said that he had agreed to work for Kiev for a large sum of money.
- He specified that he was to receive $10,000.
- According to the suspect, it did not bother his handler that children and women could die in an explosion; on the contrary, the SBU expected a large number of casualties among civilians.
- The man said that he contacted an SBU officer via his acquaintance in Ukraine.
- The perpetrator noted that at first, the SBU officer asked him to photograph several facilities for money and then to carry out an explosion.
Investigation
- Authorities are deciding whether to open a criminal case.
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