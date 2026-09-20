Over 104,000 Russians Abroad Voted in State Duma Elections — Russian MFA Spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova added that election officials conducted 120 mobile early voting sessions
Official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / TASS
Official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova
© Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / TASS
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. More than 104,000 Russian citizens currently abroad have already cast their ballots in the State Duma elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Vesti news program.
"As of 12:00 Moscow time today, September 20, 2026, 104,722 Russian citizens abroad have participated in the voting for State Duma deputies," she said.
Zakharova added that election officials conducted 120 mobile early voting sessions.
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