Russian Troops Liberate Two Communities in Ukraine Operation Over Past Day — Top Brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North is tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the northeast of the Kharkov Region
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Ulanovo in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novovodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev loses 1,350 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,350 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 285 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 190 troops, a US-made armored personnel carrier and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 460 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 180 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 25 troops and eight motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.
Russia’s Battlegroup North tightens encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region
Russia’s Battlegroup North is tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the northeast of the Kharkov Region and fighting for the liberation of four communities in that area, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units are tightening the ring of encirclement of Ukrainian armed formations in the northeast of the Kharkov Region and expanding the external area of control. In the surrounded area, they are engaged in battles for the communities of Nesternoye, Lukashovo, Grachevka and Rublenoye in the Kharkov Region. They are also destroying enemy formations in areas near the settlements of Varvarovka, Chyornoye, Nefyodovka and Kupino in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 60 troops, two all-terrain vehicles and a ground robotic vehicle in the encircled area in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In their operations to expand the external area of control in the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units continue battles for the settlement of Prikolotnoye, it said.
In addition, over the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three heavy mechanized brigades, two mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Slatino, Liptsy, Pitomnik, Tsupovka, Zhukov Yar, Veliky Burluk, Mikhailovka, Kutuzovka and Shestakovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry reported.
In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units struck enemy manpower and UAV control posts of two mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kiyanitsa and Khoten in the Sumy Region and the city of Sumy, it said.
Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 285 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 21 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and three electronic warfare stations in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchy Yar, Bogorodichnoye, Sidorovo, Donetskoye, Lozovoye and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kovalevka, Osinovo, Grushevka, Maleyevka, Chervony Oskol and Shevchenkovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Vysokoivanovka, Druzhkovka, Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Kramatorsk, Chervonozoryanoye, Krasny Molochar and Nikonorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belozerskoye, Sergeyevka, Yuryevka, Novofyodorovka, Novogrigorovka, Roganskoye, Maryevka, Pervomaiskoye and Vesyoloye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Novolozovatovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.
In Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, assault groups of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center advanced in the western direction in the town’s northeastern, central and southern parts. Marine infantry units operated in the eastern part of Dobropolye and destroyed an enemy stronghold. During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units liberated 70 buildings and destroyed up to 30 Ukrainian troops in Dobropolye, the ministry reported.
Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 460 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Omelnik, Vasinovka, Mirolyubovka, Kiyevskoye, Obshcheye, Golubkovo and Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Orly, Dibrova, Vsesvyatskoye and Podgavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 25 Ukrainian troops in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka, Yurkovka, Kirovo, Orekhov and Yulyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Zaporozhye," the ministry said.
"Up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel and eight motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.
Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops over past day
Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops producing and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 151 locations," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses intercept 442 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day
Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 442 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs and 442 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 247,289 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,058 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,783 multiple rocket launchers, 36,581 field artillery guns and mortars and 73,082 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
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