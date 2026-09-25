SADC Standby Force Backs Planning for Blue Runde 2027
September 24, 2026
Story Rodrick Mashingadze
THE SADC Standby Force has endorsed the ongoing Initial Planning Conference as adequate for the proper conduct of the multinational humanitarian disaster response exercise, Blue Runde 2027.
The conference, being held in the state capital, has brought together representatives from various SADC member states, who have formed groups to consider key areas of the exercise, including medical cover, real-life support, media, logistics and the location of administrative staff.
Chief of Staff, SADC Standby Force Planning Element, Brigadier General Daniel Makthetha, said the planning process was progressing smoothly.
“The initial planning conference for SADC Ex Blue Runde 2027 happening in the state capital is going on smoothly, with members from various states forming different groups to look at key areas that they will be attending to during the conference. These areas include medical cover, real-life support, where the media, and logistics, and also where the administrative staff will be located,” he said.
Brigadier General Makthetha said the Planning Element was satisfied with the attendance and progress made during the conference.
“As far as we are concerned, as the SADC Planning element, we are very satisfied with the attendance. Yes, some member states did not attend, but the planning process is moving smoothly; it is according to the plan,” he said.
He said the Planning Element would present a report on the outcome of the conference for consideration by senior officials ahead of a conference expected to take place in October.
“There are two things that are going to happen: 1 we are going to present a report for consideration by our bosses, air chiefs, for a conference to take place sometime in October. After we present what we have initially planned, they will guide us. We are hoping that from that guidance we are going to move to the main planning conference,” he added.
The Initial Planning Conference is one of the key preparatory meetings ahead of Exercise Blue Runde 2027, which will be hosted by Zimbabwe.
The SADC Blue Exercises are held biannually by SADC member states on a rotational basis.
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