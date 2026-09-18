Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen Reach 300 This Week: Yemeni Armed Forces
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Sep 2026 22:49
Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree says Saudi warplanes carried out 26 airstrikes on Yemen in 24 hours, bringing the weekly total to 300.
Saudi warplanes carried out 26 airstrikes with F15 aircraft over the past 24 hours, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Friday.
Saree said the strikes "took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base and targeted Taiz province" south of the capital, Sanaa, noting that the total number of airstrikes carried out this week reached 300, using F15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif bases and targeted the provinces of Taiz, Hajjah, Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Amran, Al-Hudaydah, and Saada.
The Yemeni Saba News Agency reported that "Saudi forces carried out artillery shelling targeting the border districts of Shada and Al-Dhaher west of Saada province in northern Yemen."
Earlier on Friday, Saree announced "the foiling of criminal attempts in the capital, Sanaa, carried out by the Saudi enemy with a Daesh-style imprint," warning, "They will not pass without a response."
Sanaa is confronting the Saudi campaign, with the Yemeni Armed Forces engaging in clashes with Saudi-backed forces in several provinces after carrying out preemptive strikes against their field deployments, and also targeting vital facilities inside Saudi territory.
Saudi airstrikes kill and wound civilians across Yemen
Earlier, on September 17, Saudi warplanes carried out 37 airstrikes across Yemen within 24 hours, killing and wounding several civilians, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.
According to Saree, Saudi F-15 fighter jets took off from the Khamis Mushait Air Base before striking several locations in the governorates of Taiz and Hajjah.
Saba News Agency reported that two of the strikes hit the al-Barh Bridge in the Maqbana district, west of Taiz Governorate. Two other airstrikes targeted the city of Abs in Hajjah, damaging four vehicles.
The Saudi attacks also hit three telecommunications towers across Taiz Governorate. The targeted facilities were located in the al-Dhikra and al-Hawban areas of al-Taiziyah district and the al-Rahida area of Khadir district.
The strikes come amid a renewed Saudi military escalation against Yemen and ongoing confrontations between the Yemeni Armed Forces and Saudi-backed forces across several governorates.
Saudi Arabia seeks ceasefire with Yemen through Oman
A senior source told Al Mayadeen on September 17 that Saudi Arabia has asked Oman to approach Ansar Allah over a proposed two-week truce, during which talks would be held on resolving Yemen's humanitarian file.
According to the source, Riyadh indicated that an agreement addressing the humanitarian situation in Yemen would be announced during the proposed ceasefire period.
The development comes amid renewed military escalation in Yemen, as the Yemeni Armed Forces continue to confront Saudi-backed forces across several governorates.
Commenting on the development, Al Mayadeen's Yemen bureau chief Abdullah al-Farah said Saudi Arabia's move reflects Riyadh's resort to mediation after failing to establish alliances against Sanaa.
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