Russian Parliamentary Election Turnout Exceeds 2021 Level
As of 3:14 p.m. Moscow time (12:14 p.m. GMT), voter turnout in the current election stood at 52.62%, according to data from Russia’s Central Election Commission
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Voter turnout in the election to the 9th Russian State Duma (Russia’s parliament) reached 52.62%, exceeding the level recorded in the 2021 parliamentary election, according to TASS calculations.
As of 3:14 p.m. Moscow time (12:14 p.m. GMT), voter turnout in the current election stood at 52.62%, according to data from Russia’s Central Election Commission. Final turnout in the 2021 State Duma election was 51.72%. Thus, the current figure is 0.9 percentage points higher. Earlier, the current turnout figure had already surpassed the level recorded in the 2016 election.
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