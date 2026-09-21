Russian Forces Strike Logistics Centers, Ports in Ukraine
A bulk carrier carrying cargo intended to support the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa was hit while crossing the sea
© Russian Ministry of Defence
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian forces launched strikes overnight on logistics centers, warehouses and ports in Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry reported.
"Tonight, Russian forces launched strikes with UAVs against logistics centers, warehouses and ports in Ukraine, as well as vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian military," the ministry said.
"As a result of the strike, the following targets were hit: <...> in the Odessa Region: at the port of Odessa, a bulk carrier that had delivered cargo intended to support the Ukrainian military. At the port of Izmail, port infrastructure facilities used to unload and store military cargo. In addition, a bulk carrier carrying cargo intended to support the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Odessa was hit while crossing the sea," the statement said.
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