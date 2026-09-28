Negatively Perceiving Ethiopia’s Pursuit of Legitimate Sea Access Problematic: African Affairs DG
Addis Ababa, September 28, 2026 (ENA) — Negatively perceiving Ethiopia’s legitimate pursuit of dependable access to the sea is problematic and reflects malicious concerns against the country, Director General for African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zerihun Abebe, said.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Zerihun emphasized that Ethiopia’s peace, development, prosperity, resilience, and renaissance are a blessing to the Red Sea region, rather than a threat.
Historically, Ethiopia has consistently contributed to efforts to counter terrorism and piracy, while working with neighboring countries to build their capacities and strengthen regional cooperation.
"Our track record clearly shows we have been a force for peace, a force for development in the region," Ambassador Zerihun stated, highlighting Ethiopia's significant sacrifices in support of regional peace and stability, including in Sudan and Somalia.
The director-general pointed out that Ethiopia has legitimate maritime, security, demographic, political, and economic interests that underpin its pursuit of reliable access to the sea.
These interests are not exclusive to Ethiopia and can complement the interests of neighboring countries, contributing to broader regional stability.
Ambassador Zerihun noted, "When we stand together in a region which is volatile, with various contending powers, it will help us come together and address our common challenges."
The ambassador also noted the shared security challenges facing countries around the Red Sea and its basin, including piracy, terrorism, and other security threats.
Such common challenges should encourage countries in the region to strengthen cooperation.
"For us, we are together, and we are destined to live together, and we share common interests", Ambassador Zerihun emphasized.
He added that perceiving Ethiopia's legitimate interest in a distorted manner is very problematic and clearly shows malicious interest against Ethiopia.
The director-general elaborated that Ethiopia’s quest for dependable, secure, and reliable access to the sea is based on economic, political, and security considerations.
"So, perceiving Ethiopia's legitimate interest in a different way is very problematic, and it clearly shows the malicious interest against Ethiopia. But for Ethiopia, its quest for access to the sea is legitimate; and it has economic foundations, political foundations, security foundations."
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