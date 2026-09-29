United Nations General Assembly 81st Session Highlighted the Worsening Global Situation
Reforms needed within the august body as the threats of war and economic deterioration heightens international tensions and military conflict
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Tuesday September 29, 2026
Geostrategic Review
Midtown in New York City was the scene of the annual United Nations General Assembly debates and discussions over the future of the international community.
Nonetheless, since the gathering is held in the United States the government has sway over who is allowed to participate in this meeting.
For the second year in a row the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, has been denied a visa to enter the country and represent his people in the UNGA. In addition to Palestine, the Republic of Sudan de facto leader, Sovereign Council Chairman General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was denied an entry visa to attend the meeting in New York.
The reasons behind these denials are related to the imperialist foreign policy of the US which is continuing its effort to maintain global hegemony. It is successive administrations in Washington which have implemented policies that keep the peoples of Palestine, West Asia and the African continent in perpetual underdevelopment, impoverishment, destabilization and military conflict.
US President Donald Trump in his address issued threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran saying if Tehran does not accept his ever shifting program that he will destroy the country and its people. The unprovoked war waged by Israel and the US beginning on February 28 has not been able to overthrow the Islamic Republic while people in the international community are facing higher prices for fuel, food, fertilizer and other commodities.
President Masoud Pezeshkian refuted the claims made by Trump saying that the imperialists describe Iran as a “terrorist” state, yet Iran has been the victims of terrorism from the US and Israel. He held up a photograph of students in Minab killed as a result of the bombing of a primary school in the south of the country.
The bombing of the school which killed more than 150 people including school children has never been acknowledged by the Trump administration. Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and throughout the occupied territory are suffering from the lack of food, water, healthcare and housing. In neighboring Lebanon, the occupation forces from Tel Aviv have devastated areas in the south of the country and in the capital of Beirut.
When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the UNGA hall to address the gathering, the overwhelming majority of delegates walked out of the room in disgust over the policies of the zionist state which has killed over 73,000 in Gaza, wounded more than 175,000 and displaced the entire population of 2.2 million. Despite a purported ceasefire, Palestinians are being routinely killed as the Israeli regime is still blocking adequate aid from entering the Gaza Strip.
Outside the UN headquarters itself, thousands demonstrated against the presence of Netanyahu calling for him to be arrested for war crimes. These events illustrate clearly the crisis of legitimacy of the UN as a viable institution.
The fact that Netanyahu was allowed into the US to speak at the UNGA while representatives of the Palestinian Authority were not, points to the double standards of the Trump administration regarding foreign policy. Washington remains the major backer of the regime which has been occupying Palestine since 1948.
According to one report, there were Jewish American organizations involved in the protests as well stating they were in opposition to the Netanyahu government and the occupation as a whole, noting that:
“Jewish advocacy groups held protests outside the United Nations in midtown Manhattan on Sept. 24, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for continuing the Gaza war. Hundreds of people gathered for a demonstration organized by T’ruah, a group of U.S. rabbis and religious leaders focused on human rights and justice, advocating that Netanyahu has yet to take responsibility for the estimated 70,000 Palestinian deaths since the war began. Roughly 20,000 of those were children, according to the Israeli military’s latest count in January. ‘Bushah, bushah, shame, shame,’ chanted Rabbi Jill Jacobs, chief executive of T’ruah, as she denounced Israeli leaders and demanded an end to what she said is ethnic cleansing.” (https://www.nycitynewsservice.com/2026/09/28/jewish-advocacy-groups-protest-netanyahus-un-speech/)
Other reports on the demonstrations have recognized the high-profile people who were involved. The opposition to US policy towards Palestine and its occupiers has grown exponentially since the October 2023 Al Aqsa flood and the subsequent renewed phase of genocidal reaction which has shaken the conscience of the world.
The highest legal body within the UN, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), ruled at the aegis of the Republic of South Africa, that claims of genocide against the Palestinians were plausible under the Convention. This ruling was accompanied by demonstrations on higher educational campuses in the US raised the level of awareness about the Palestinian question.
In another article on the demonstrations in New York outside the UN, it emphasized:
“Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were reportedly detained by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday after participating in a mass protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. The demonstration was held against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters were protesting against him addressing the UN General Assembly, according to multiple media reports. Protesters staged a sit-in outside the UN complex, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. They also wanted an end to US military support for Israel. Local media reported that more than 100 demonstrators were taken into custody, although the NYPD did not immediately confirm the exact number of arrests. AP photographers captured Sarandon being escorted away by police officers. Separately, videos circulating on social media showed Hacks star Einbinder with her hands zip-tied behind her back as officers led her away from the protest.” (https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/susan-sarandon-hannah-einbinder-detained-update-on-anti-netanyahu-protest-arrest-outside-unga-101790293301058.html)
The Burgeoning Crisis in Sudan
With the US banning of Sudanese leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim represented the country at the UNGA 81. The Foreign Minister objected to the denial of an entry visa by the US saying it was a blatant violation of the charter governing UN operations.
Ibrahim later went on to say that they will not allow foreign interests to impose a solution to the internal crisis inside the country. Since April 2023, a split within the military between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in a horrendous humanitarian crisis.
Accusations of involvement by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in support of the RSF has been major cause of concern by the international community. Although the UAE has denied being a central player in the internal war in Sudan, the theft and marketing of gold from the country to Europe and other geopolitical regions has been well documented. (https://www.semafor.com/article/08/04/2026/uae-procured-100m-in-stolen-gold-from-sudan-investigation-finds)
The United Nations News Agency reported on the speech of the Sudanese Foreign Minister noting:
“The Sudanese Foreign Minister said repeatedly that ‘the terrorist militia’ was responsible for the civil war raging in the country since April 2023. He accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – former allies turned rivals of the de facto government – of attacks against civilians, medical centers and hospitals. He strongly condemned the international community for not recognizing the RSF as a terrorist organization, and for failing to cut the cross-border channels that supply it with weapons, ammunitions and mercenaries. ‘Silence regarding the atrocities committed by the terrorist militia in Sudan is not only shameful, unethical and complicit, it is a betrayal of the civilian victims,’ he said.” (https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/09/1168474)
The inability of Sudan and the regional organizations in Africa to resolve the war is major failure in diplomacy. Other internal conflicts are brewing in the Horn of Africa region particularly regarding the opposition alliance which has formed against the government in Ethiopia. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is the headquarters of the African Union (AU) which could be severely damaged in the event of a wider war between the Ethiopian government and the opposition Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), among others.
AU Members Demand Greater Role in the UN
For many years AU member-states have demanded at least one permanent seat on the UN Security Council. There are an estimated 1.4 billion people residing on the African continent which outstrips many of the other population groups now sitting on the UNSC.
The Federal Republic of Nigeria, the most populous state on the continent, raised once again the need for reshaping the UN. President Bola Tinubu in his address emphasized that it was long past due that these changes are enacted.
An article published in the Nigerian Sun newspaper said of the situation:
“Tinubu specifically called for a radical reorganization of the UN, insisting that reforms must start with reconstituting the UNSC to grant Africa permanent seats, warning that Africa can no longer afford to fill the Council’s agenda from the margins. The President demanded at least two permanent seats for the Continent—including full rights, responsibilities, and veto power—along with a total of five non-permanent seats. ‘The reform of this institution must begin with the reconstitution of the Security Council, for the world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945. Africa cannot continue to fill the Council’s agenda while remaining absent from its permanent membership’, he said.” (https://thesun.ng/africas-demand-for-unsc-permanent-seats/)
These remarks are indicative of the continued marginalization of the African people in international politics and economic affairs. Until these issues are resolved within the UNGA there cannot be any meaningful form of multipolarity in international affairs.
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