WIPO Chief Praises Grand Egyptian Museum's Display of Ancient Egyptian Artefacts
Ahram Online
Wednesday 18 Nov 2026
Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), praised the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) and its presentation of ancient Egyptian artefacts during a visit to the museum as part of his trip to Egypt.
Tang toured the museum's outdoor plaza, atrium, Grand Staircase and main exhibition galleries, including those dedicated to King Tutankhamun.
He explored the museum's collection, which traces the development of ancient Egyptian civilisation across different eras.
Among the artefacts that drew his particular interest were King Tutankhamun’s shrines, throne, and golden funerary mask, as well as the Seated Scribe statue and a statue of Queen Hatshepsut.
Tang praised the museum's distinctive visitor experience and its presentation of Egypt's ancient cultural, artistic, and human heritage. He also commended its exhibition techniques and efforts to preserve the country's heritage and make it accessible to present and future generations.
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