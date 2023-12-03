3-Days of National Mourning Declared in Guinea
By Xinhua
December 22, 2023
The transitional president of Guinea, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, has declared a three-day national mourning across the country, following the deadly fire at a large fuel depot in the capital on Sunday night.
During the national mourning period, the Guinean flag will be at half-mast throughout the country and in Guinea’s embassies and diplomatic representations abroad, Doumbouya said in an address on public television on Wednesday. “In these moments of pain and sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families affected by these unbearable losses,” he said, assuring the injured and homeless of all his support and that of the people of Guinea.
At least 18 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured in a major fire that broke out Sunday night at a large fuel depot in the commune of Kaloum, the Guinean capital of Conakry, authorities said.
No comments:
Post a Comment