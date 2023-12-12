ANC STATEMENT ON THE MASERU MASSACRE IN 1982
9 December 2023
The apartheid-killing machinery knew no borders, shamelessly violating international law by undermining the sovereignty of other states.
On this day in 1982, the South African Defence Force crossed into neighbouring Lesotho, callously murdering 42 people including members of the ANC and Basotho nationals. The apartheid government would do anything to annihilate the ANC and its leading role in the freedom struggle. It was not to be. The ANC remained unfazed, fighting relentlessly to liberate the oppressed majority from the apartheid minority rule of oppression.
The ANC dips its revolutionary flag in remembrance of those who were brutally maimed by the apartheid government. The liberation struggle was not in vain. The martyrs who fell on that tragic day brought us the freedom we enjoy today.
May their souls rest in peace.
ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS
