Cameroon and Gabon Hold Talks on Enhancing Ties
By Xinhua
December 8, 2023
Cameroonian President Paul Biya held talks with Gabon’s transitional President Brice Oligui Nguema in the capital Yaounde, where they discussed further bilateral cooperation, the Cameroonian presidency said in a statement.
In a post released late Wednesday on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, Biya said the talks were “cordial and fruitful.”
The leaders reached consensus on opening a “new, dynamic” diplomatic relationship, the statement said.
Cameroon and Gabon are “strongly committed … to seeking and finding common ground on many bilateral and multilateral subjects of mutual interest,” the statement said.
Biya and Nguema also discussed stronger socio-economic cooperation, measures to boost trade, efforts to reinforce trans-border and regional security, and the enhancement of sub-regional integration, the statement said.
Nguema arrived in Cameroon Wednesday afternoon for a 24-hour official visit.
