Christmas Eve ‘Massacre’ at al-Maghazi Kills 70
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to the hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
By Ted Regencia and Lyndal Rowlands
25 Dec 2023
At least 70 Palestinians have been killed in an air attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp, which a Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson describes as a “massacre”.
Christians in Bethlehem as well as Pope Francis have renewed calls for peace in Christmas messages.
The Israeli army admits it is fighting a “complex and complicated war” with many soldiers killed and at least five dead captives retrieved from a tunnel in northern Gaza.
More than 20,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll from Hamas’s attack on Israel stands at 1,139.
